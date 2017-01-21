Top Stories
C2moJv9XAAAICqW
Fog advisory in effect for Waterloo Region
Women with bright pink hats and signs begin to gather early and are set to make their voices heard on the first full day of Donald Trump's presidency, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 in Washington. Organizers of the Women's March on Washington expect more than 200,000 people to attend the gathering. Other protests are expected in other U.S. cities. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Events organized across Canada to support Washington women's march
Waterloo Regional Police Service Headquarters - 570 News file photo
Missing 58-year-old woman found
An outage map of the effected area via Guelph Hydro's website.
1100 customers without power in Guelph
Photo Courtesy - kitchenerrangers.com
Rangers comeback not enough to weather the Storm
(City of Guelph)
City of Guelph warns of minor traffic disruptions as they replace LED...
(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Thousands taking to Washington Saturday to protest U.S. President...
Photo Courtesy - Twitter: @SHORECentreWR
SHORE Centre in Kitchener seeing 'Trump Bump'