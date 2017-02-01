Top Stories
quebec-city-mosque-jan302017bigbody-1024x684
Funerals in Montreal on Thursday for three of six mosque victims
Photo courtesy of Bring Jamie Gallon Home Go Fund Me page.
Cambridge man killed in hit and run in Regina
Photo - 570's Adam Haga
Pep rally held at Kitchener school to support bid for 2021 Canada...
Photo: OPP/Kerry Schmidt
60-year-old Guelph man killed in fiery crash on Hwy 407
Photo - 570's Lindsay Grisebach
34-year-old Kitchener man faces charges after six vehicle hit-and-run
IMG_20170131_155245
Reconstruction of King Street set to begin in April
C3kuV7iWcAEhUgn
Two men arrested after four people were stabbed at a Kitchener bar
C3gK6rxWMAE3E0C
Water main break in Kitchener has part of Lancaster closed