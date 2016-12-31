Top Stories
(AP Photo/Jason DeCrow)
Tons of things to do in Waterloo Region to ring in 2017
Photo of bus terminal/@GRT_ROW
Free, extended bus service in Waterloo Region and Guelph
A closed sign on a storefront. (GETTY IMAGES/Steve Goodwin)
What's open/closed on New Year's Day
ss
SUV smashes into soon-to-open restaurant in Waterloo
Photo Courtesy - 570's Chris Pope
Owen Sound blanks the Rangers in final game of 2016
570 News file photo.
Guelph police officer charged with assault
(THE CANADIAN PRESS/files)
No winning ticket for Friday night's $60 million Lotto Max jackpot
Photo courtesy of Waste Management Division
Some waste collection delays in Waterloo Region